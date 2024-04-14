Nnamdi Kanu Is Nigerian Like Igboho, Sowore – Abia Rep Appeals For IPOB Leader’s Release

Obi Aguocha, member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, has appealed for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In Saturday statement, Aguoacha appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist in securing the freedom of the Biafra agitator, emphasizing that Kanu’s release would signify a commitment to promoting peace and progress in the South East region and the welfare of the Igbo people.

According to him, Kanu, Omoyele Sowore, Sunday Igboho, and Godwin Emefiele are Nigerian citizens facing various allegations by the government, yet, Sowore and Igboho have been granted freedom due to the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights. .

“These four are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria accused by the government of various alleged offences. Sowore and Igboho are free men by reason of the determination of the judiciary in protecting the rights of these citizens, and I must add, rightly so.

“Is Nnamdi Kanu not a citizen? Does Nnamdi Kanu not have a concomitant constitutional right to be granted bail? Shouldn’t Nnamdi Kanu at this point be released unconditionally?

“Is there one set rule for other Nigerians from different zones and another for Igbo’s within the South East zone?” he queried.

“I hereby appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to use his exalted good offices in ensuring the unconditional and immediate release of citizen Nnamdi Kanu as a demonstration of good faith in supporting the peaceful development of the South East and the wellbeing of Ndi Igbo,” the statement added.