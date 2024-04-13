Police Nab 20 Suspects Over Invasion Of Oyo Govt Secretariat

The authorities of Oyo State Police command have arrested 20 suspects over alleged invasion of the state government premises in Agodi, Ibadan, on Saturday.

It was gathered that some weapons, ammunition, and ATMS were also recovered from the culprits.

However, in a statement made by the Oyo State police command’s spokesman Osifeso Adewale, said that the invaders are suspected members of the Yoruba Nation group.

He said: “In all, (20) twenty suspects have been arrested in possession of; (3) three pump action guns, (291)two hundred and ninety-one life cartridges, (2) two expended cartridges, (67) sixty-seven cutlasses, (5) five bulletproof vest, (6) six pair of boots, (10) ten megaphone (public address system),(3) three Oodua styles beret caps, (7) seven belts, (11) eleven Oodua Nation army camouflage uniforms, (1) one unregistered Nissan Urban Caravan bus and (3) three tvs motor motorcycles.

“The suspects, who were on military camouflages came heavily armed in an unregistered silver coloured Nissan Urban Caravan bus containing cutlasses, pump action rifles, cartridges, assorted charms, and an Oodua nation agitation flag.