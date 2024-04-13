Rivers Crisis: Call Wike To Order, Impeachment Threats Against Fubara Must Be Prohibited — APC Chieftain To Tinubu

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory to order over the political crisis in Rivers State.

This reaction follows the threat of impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, issued by members of the State Assembly led by Marthin Amaewhule.

Recall that Fubara stated that some Local Government chairmen in the state are showing him some level of disrespect.

The Governor, who has been at loggerheads with Wike, said the local government chairmen had dug pits they would fall into.

In a Saturday statement, Eze noted that it was weird for the lawmakers to issue impeachment threats to the Governor when there exists no trace of any verifiable infraction committed by the latter to warrant such an infamous proclamation.

The erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, however urged Tinubu “to prevail on Wike to curtail the excesses of the 27 lawmakers,” who he described “as the minister’s foot soldiers.”

According to him, it is necessary for Tinubu to “call Wike to order to save the situation of a perceptible breakdown of democratic institutions by the lawmakers” who he posited “are taking orders and prohibitions from the Minister.”

Eze also advised Fubara to “remain focused in delivering democratic dividends to Rivers people and pay no heed to the antics of detractors who are hellbent on frustrating efforts of impacting the people with good governance.”