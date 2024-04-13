Two Die, 13 Injured In Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway Crash

No fewer than two people have died while 13 other passengers sustained degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred around Ajede, after J3 Junction along the Ijebu-Ode-Ore-Benin expressway.

It was gathered that a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Iyare Motors with number plate GUE59ZY, was said to have rammed into a stationary truck with number plate BGT94LG leading to the fatal crash, about 1:21 pm, on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, led this out in a statement made available to newsmen today.

The suspected cause of the accident was said to be excessive speed on the part of the bus driver which made him lose control and crash into a truck parked beside the road.

The injured were said to have been taken to Hope Hospital in J4 while the corpses of the dead have been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

The statement partly reads: “The fatal crash occurred at about 1210hrs on the Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode section of the expressway after J3 junction.

“15 people were involved in the crash which comprised 10 male adults and 05 female adults and a total of 13 people sustained injuries and 02 persons were recorded dead from the crash. (02 male adult)

“02 vehicles were involved with registration numbers GUE59ZY Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Iyare motors and a Truck BGT94LG.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and the bus driver rammed into a stationary truck from the rear who parked on a hard shoulder of the road.

“The injured victims were taken to Hope Hospital in J4 and the corpses were deposited at the General Hospital morgue Ijebu-Ode.”