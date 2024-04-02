Suspected Cultists Kill One In Ogun

Gunmen, suspected to be cultists in the Ijeun Titun area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, have killed one person, identified as Olumide Ifeoluwa, aka, Tescom.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident happened around 8 pm during the weekend.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the nature of the incident told PUNCH on Monday that Tescom was sitting in the front of a car wash in the area when some gun-wielding men attacked and shot at him, leading to his death.

The source said: “We heard that the assailant came on a motorcycle, and they just went after only him and shot him in the head.

“Although those who shot him dead bolted away immediately, people were afraid that the deceased’s group members might come for a reprisal attack.

“The police from Ibara Divisional headquarters came at about 9 pm to evacuate his corpse. It is really disturbing and sad.”

Also confirming the incident, to the public, yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, dismissed the assertion that it was a cult clash.

Odutola said that it was a suspected murder case that led to the death of the deceased.

She said: “It was gathered that the deceased was shot in the head by two gunmen who alighted from an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle, ash colour, and released shots while Olumide was sitting outside his house at about 19:55hrs of 31/3/24, and fled the scene.

“The victim was rushed to the State Hospital Ijaiye, where the doctor confirmed him dead. His remains have been evacuated to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“No arrests have been made, but the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun PSC has been briefed, and he has directed the Area Commander Metro Abeokuta to commence a preliminary investigation.”