“No Regrets Criticising Kaduna Gov” – Suspended APC Women Leader

Suspended Women Leader of the rulling All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Maryam Suleiman, has insisted that she has no regret over her criticisms on Governor Uba Sani.

Suleiman led this out during an interview with PUNCH on Monday, adding that her suspension by APC party for criticising the governor is an act of God.

Recall that the Kaduna State APC had on Sunday knocked Suleiman with indefinite suspension following her criticisms.

It was learnt that Governor Sani, on Saturday, during a Town Hall Meeting, lamented that his predecessor, El-Rufai left him $587m, N85bn and 115 contractual liabilities.

However, the APC women leader while speaking in Hausa language, in a viral video, berated the governor over his remarks.

Meanwhile, the embattled women leader, on Monday, disclosed that she had said spoke the truth.

READ MORE: Kaduna APC Suspends Women Leader For Defaming Gov. Sani In Defense Of El-Rufai Over Inherited Debt

Suleiman added that she was only aware of her purported suspension on social media, noting that 24 hours after the announcement, she had yet to be served any letter of suspension from her Nasarawa/Malaki Ward.

She said: “I only read of my suspension on social media. I am yet to receive any suspension letter from our party.

“I have no regrets over my criticism of Governor Sani. I thank God for all that happened.

“I only heard of my suspension on social media. I am yet to be served the suspension letter.

“In any case, I stand by what I said about the governor. I have no regrets at all. I remained unruffled by my actions because I stated the obvious.

“As a senator, Governor Uba Sani is the arrowhead of securing loans by El-Rufai administration. He was deeply involved in that.”