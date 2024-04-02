Burna Boy Bigger Than Wizkid, Davido – Terry G Affirms

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, also known as Terry G, a Nigerian singer, has claimed that Burna Boy is a greater artist than Wizkid and Davido.

He noted that Davido is the only “king” in Africa.

Terry G went on to say that Africans cannot relate to Wizkid’s songs because of his musical style, whereas Burna Boy, he asserted, is popular both in “Africa and globally.”

The ‘Akpako Master’ appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which is hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, alias Nedu, Husband Material, and Toun Cole.

Speaking in Pidgin, Terry G said,

“The Wizkid vs Davido debate, to me is lame. Davido is the king of Africa. He have African audience.

“He sing unapologetic African music. But Wizkid’s mindset is targeted at crossover. His music no dey too relate to us [Africans]. Burna Boy na im get Africa and International. His is their king. Burna pass two of them.”