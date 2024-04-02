“Asake’s Friends Complain He No Longer Responds To Their Messages” – Yemi Elesho

Yemi Elesho, a popular skit maker and content producer, said that Asake’s friends from his time as a struggling musician are complaining that he is no longer responding to their messages.

Elesho, who attended the same university as Asake, stated that the musician could not afford housing throughout his four years at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, therefore he was hosted by friends.

He claimed that since becoming famous, Asake had abandoned his friends.

He did, however, admit that it was natural for Asake to turn down some of his “old friends” because he couldn’t reasonably accommodate everyone.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echo Room, Elesho said, “Asake is big and a lot of his friends are complaining that he doesn’t reply their messages but it’s a natural thing, he can’t carry everybody along.”