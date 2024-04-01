Duncan Mighty Reveals He Took Break From Music To Go To School

Duncan Mighty, a Nigerian singer, has revealed his plans to pursue a Doctorate of Philosophy (PHD).

The singer claimed that he took a break from music to focus on his studies.

Duncan Mighty revealed in a recent interview with 3Music TV in Accra, Ghana, that he has an MSc in Acoustics from Freiburg University, Germany.

“Taking a break from music wasn’t a difficult decision. Most importantly, you must be able to equip yourself. You must be in charge of your career or business. For me, talent is not enough, music is not enough, ” he said.

“I have to back it up with education. Studying in an international community like Freiburg University… It is not an English-speaking university. You had to do Dutch language courses for six months, then you would be admitted to school.

“But I give God praise. I think education is the only thing that remains with you even in old age. So if you cannot go to school when you parents could send, you should go when you can send yourself. That was why I took a break from music. I’m not done with education yet. I must have a PhD.”

He recommended his colleagues to continue their education with vigour if they were not already educated, emphasising that “talent is not enough”.

“If you’re not educated, someone is out there waiting to use everything you have made. Be careful, it is not about singing today. It’s called recording business.”