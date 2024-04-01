I’ll Never Do Any DNA, Mohbad Disv!rgined Me – Late Singer’s Wife Wunmi, Makes U-Turn

Wunmi, the wife of late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias Mohbad, has reversed her decision to accept a DNA test on their son Liam.

Following the unfortunate death of the singer, some Nigerians, including her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, have called for a DNA test to determine Liam’s genuine paternity.

Wunmi, who had earlier declared her desire to have her son’s DNA tested, has now stated that she is no longer willing to have Liam’s DNA tested.

Speaking in an audio message that circulated on social media, Wunmi stated that only her late spouse has the authority to obtain a DNA test from her.

She claimed Mohbad disvirgined her, and he is the only man she has ever known.

READ MORE: I Used To Be Studio Errand Boy — Boy Spyce Reveals

Wunmi said: “Mohbad disvirgined me; nobody has the right to tell me to do a DNA test. I have never slept with any man except him. I will never do any DNA; no one can tell me to do DNA except I wish to. Koni daa fun gbogbo yin ranting about DNA.”

SEE POST: