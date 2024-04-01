Debt: ‘You Should Be Ashamed Of Your Family’ — Kaduna Politician Blasts El-Rufai’s Son For Attacking Gov Sani

Kaduna-based politician, Ibrahim Ahmadu has slammed Bashir, son of the former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over his “ill-mannered” attack on Governor Uba Sani.

Recall that the Governor, while addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, revealed that his administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and N115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

Sani, however, said the situation had not stopped his administration from meeting its contractual obligations, despite making it difficult for him to pay workers’ salaries.

Reacting, Bashir took to social media to say the Governor was trying to cover his administration’s incompetence and failure in office.

Ahmadu, in defense of Governor Sani, stated that it is reasonable for the governor to disclose the state’s financial situation to the public.

He said in an interview with The Nation on Sunday: “What is wrong is the inability of the former governor’s son to comprehend the rationale behind the disclosure to the public.

“His vituperations are unguarded and unacceptable, especially when the man involved has helped the family during hard times of political waves.

“Was it wrong for Governor Uba Sani to address Kaduna citizens at a town hall meeting where he said he inherited a huge debt burden that was eating deep into the state’s allocation?

“For us as citizens of the state, we cannot accept a situation where N7bn out of the N10bn allocation for the state in March was deducted to service the state’s debt.

“And for a son of a former Governor of state to attack the incumbent Governor is unacceptable in all sense of decorum.

“Bashir should put his head in shame, if Uba Sani opens his mouth to talk about how the state was looted, they will all be in jail.”