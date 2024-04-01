Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has weighed in on the distribution of palliative to Nigerians amidst the economic hardship the country is faced with.

According to him, such moves are undignifying, hence, governments should map out better plans to tackle the nation’s issues.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, he said: “We need to see a much more robust programme designed by the government to help us go away from just lining up and collecting palliative when we are not at war.

“I think it is the height of indignity to see Nigerians lining up every day under the sun and waiting to collect bags of rice which probably never come not because money has not been given but because everybody who gives out money in Nigeria from the Federal Government knows that a good part of this money is always stolen. Nigerians are not looking for handouts.”

In a bid to fix the situation, Kukah urged the Federal Government to tackle insecurity.

“Ordinary farmers just want to go back to their farms. People just want to be able to get back to their lives. Ending insecurity is the beginning of this healing and a decisive programme and plan to end is the beginning of the healing,” he added.

Governments across levels have rolled out palliative measures including the distribution of food items to mitigate the effect of hardship faced by citizens.