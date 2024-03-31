God Told Me Tinubu’s Administration Will Last Eight Years – Minister Of Works, Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has said that President Bola Tinubu is destined to rule the country for eight years.

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, is optimistic about Tinubu’s re-election chances when Nigerians head to the polls in 2027.

The Minister led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics show.

He said: “You must know that the coming onboard of Mr President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it.

“So, I strongly believe and I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because this administration is born of God.”

“You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs,” the minister noted on the show.

“So, we are taking back this country and giving back this country to Nigerians and that’s what Mr President has come to do and we are just there to give him support.”

“When you talk about the total rehabilitation of the bridge, you talk about the deck.

“Mr President has released the money and I can say that 99 per cent of the project is done. But what is to be done is additional work: we are putting up solar lights; we are replacing the generator lights with solar lights

“We are putting up CCTV both on top of the bridge and under the bridge because the president told me that part of the problem we are having is people who are illegally mining the sand. And I agree with him. I have seen it. They even go as far as destroying the concrete to anchor their small boats.”