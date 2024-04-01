To tighten security at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the Federal Government says it is installing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and solar lights as parts of the repair works.

Recall that the bridge has been under repairs for weeks, causing gridlock to motorists and other road users.

Works Minister, David Umahi explained categorically that the CCTV installation is to combat illegal mining around the bridge.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, he said, “When you talk about the total rehabilitation of the bridge, you talk about the deck.

“Mr President has released the money and I can say that 99 per cent of the project is done. But what is to be done is additional work: we are putting up solar lights; we are replacing the generator lights with solar lights.

“We are putting up CCTV both on top of the bridge and under the bridge because the president told me that part of the problem we are having is people who are doing illegal mining of the sand. And I agree with him. I have seen it. They even go as far as even destroying the concrete to anchor their small boats.”

The bridge, which is one of Africa’s longest is billed to reopen in the coming days.