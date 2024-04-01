NCC Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline For Users Of Over Four Lines To July 31

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for the disconnection of unlinked lines from April 15 to July 31, for subscribers with more than four Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Recall that the commission said a total of 45 million lines in the country would be barred for not linking their SIM cards with their National Identification Numbers (NINs) from February 28, 2024.

According to the agency, out of the 45 million, 42 million lines have neither made a call, had a data session or sent an SMS in over one year.

The deadline for the category was however extended to March 29.

“So, this particular extension from 15th April to 31st July is for those who have four SIMs linked to just one phone line,” a source told Punch.

This latest development is expected to provide subscribers with the necessary additional time to link their telephone lines with their NIN, ensuring uninterrupted service while complying with regulatory requirements.