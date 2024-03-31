Kaduna APC Suspends Women Leader For Defaming Gov. Sani In Defense Of El-Rufai Over Inherited Debt

For alleged gross misconduct and defamation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, at the weekend, suspended its Women Leader, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman.

This is as Suleiman defended the immediate-past Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the State’s huge debt controversy.

Recall that Governor Uba Sani had lamented the 587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities debt profile he inherited from his predecessor, El-Rufai.

According to him, N7 billion out of the N10 billion federal allocation for the State in March was deducted to service the state’s debt.

But the Women Leader allegedly “defamed the character of Governor Uba Sani,” and had unauthorised publicity of “the Party’s dispute that discredited the personality of the Governor.”

She posited that he Governor is treacherous because El-Rufai did everything to ensure his success during election.

“If you say there is no money in Kaduna State, why don’t you resign? Notwithstanding the huge debt burden, he ran from pillar to post trying to get the party’s governorship ticket from Mallam [El-Rufai].

“It is a clear case of betrayal. Mallam did everything for Uba to become a senator and later governor.

“As a senator, Uba Sani is the arrowhead of securing loans by El-Rufai administration. He was deeply involved in that,” she had said.

Reacting, the APC in a letter co-signed by State chairman and secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa respectively, stated, “The Badarawa/Malali Ward APC Executive Committee after due deliberations and careful examinations on the viral video clip released on 30th March, 2024 via social networks; Facebook, Whatsapp, and Tiktok which is against the constitution of our dear party APC as stated in article 21.2 (v).

“In view of the above, below are the gross misconducts where the subsequent suspension relied upon:

“Deformation (sic) of character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Malam Uba Sani.

“Unauthorized publicity of the party dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.

“Furthermore, from today Sunday 31st of March, 2024, the leadership of APC Badarawa/Malali Ward unanimously resolved to suspend Hajiya Maryam Suleiman (Mai Rusau) from the Party pending the further investigation on the matter from the constituted authority.”