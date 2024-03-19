19-Year-Old Arrested While Attempting To Snatch Patrol Bike From RRS In Lagos

The operatives of Lagos state police command, attached to the Rapid Response Squad, on Sunday, foiled an attempt to hijack their patrol bike in Ikeja.

It was gathered that a19-year-old suspect, identified as Akinjobi Wahab, was arrested as four other accomplices escaped.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Hundeyin, via his X handle, revealed that the officers were on a patrol in plain clothes when the suspect spotted with matchet tried to snatch their patrol bike.

He wrote: “Rapid Response Squad operatives in plain clothes, patrolling on a motorcycle, have arrested a robbery suspect, Akinjobi Wahab, aged 19 while trying to snatch their motorcycle.

“The machete-wielding suspect was arrested at about 4am on Acme Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja in company of four others now at large.

“This is coming on the heels of the emplacement of regular foot and vehicular patrols in the area by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in response to repeated complaints that robbers operate around Agidingbi, Ikeja very early mornings.”