Man, 17-years-old Son Beat Neighbour’s Wife To Death Over Ponmo In Ogun

A man, identified as Chizoke Obiadada, and his son, Micheal Obiadada, have been apprehended for jointly beating their neighbour’s wife, Tope Owoade, to death in the Ogijo Area of Ogun State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident was said to have happened on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed made this known in a statement released to newsmen on Saturday.

Micheal and his son were said to have engaged the deceased in a fight after insisting that nobody should sit on a table which she used in selling cow skin, popularly known as Ponmo.

The statement partly read: “Owoade narrated that on March 29, 2024, when he returned from a journey, his late wife informed him that on the previous day which was March 28, 2024, at about 2030hrs, one Chizoke Obiadada “m”54 years and his son, one Micheal Obiadada “m” 17 years, his known neighbours, beat her up mercilessly by inflicting fatal injuries on her.

“This resulted in her bleeding severely from the womb and her private part when she cautioned the duo not to sit on the work table she uses in selling cow skin, ‘ponmo.’

“He stated that his wife was rushed to Main Frame Private Hospital and Kunle Hospital, Atan Agowa, and she was rejected.

“He further stated that his wife gave up the ghost while she was being taken to a government hospital.”