The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi! during his felicitation with Christians on the occasion of Easter, posited that all Nigerians are “prisoners.”

Obi stated this while celebrating the Easter mass with prisoners at the Correctional Center in Onitsha, Anambra State at the weekend.

Tanko Yunusa, spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) via a statement disclosed that the former Anambra State Governor “admonished prisoners not to feel isolated and finished.”

According to him, everybody in prison in Nigeria “is seeking the face of God for freedom and redemption.”

Obi who celebrated told the prisoners that from the day’s reading, Mary Magdalene who was the first to discover the resurrected Christ was once unholy but today she is reformed and privileged to discover the rising of Christ even before the Apostles.

“What that means is that being in prison is not the end of life as they could get corrected and enjoy salvation even before the so-called free people,” he added.