Obidients Were Delighted To See Naira Go Downhill – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy has alleged that supporters of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, want the administration of Tinubu to fail.

The spokesman stated this during a podcast session with popular political show host, Seun Okinbaloye.

According to him, ‘Obidients’ as they are called were gleeful when the country’s currency crashed against the dollar.

His words, “Of course, it is very clear unless people are not acceptive, up till now, some are still writing that Bola Tinubu stole the presidency, and some people are saying that the man who came third actually won the election, and they are very unapologetic about that.

“How could somebody who came third how could he have won that election? You can even see when they were talking about the naira, some people were just happy that the naira was going downhill, and you can trace them, people who are saying so are members of the Obidient movement.”

When asked if he believed the Obidient movement wanted the Tinubu government to fail, Onanuga said, “Of course, it is clear.”

He furthered that Peter Obi, never commends the government when it does something good but always very quick to tweet when it is about something bad.

He said, “Even Peter Obi himself, read his tweets, when the government has done something good, he will never comment about it, but when it is bad news, quickly he will tweet, so you can see a deliberate attempt to denigrate this government, to paint it black all the time that he (Tinubu) is not doing well, he is a failure and I’ve said it is so early to even say so.”