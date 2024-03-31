IPOB Not Funded Through Sports Betting – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Replies FG

Controversial lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has reacted to a claim that the group is funded through sports betting and crowd-funding.

Recall that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had revealed that global crowdfunding, online transactions, and sports betting fund terrorist organizations in Nigeria like Boko Haram, ISWAP IPOB, bandits, and other such groups.

NFIU alleged that over $160,000 raised by IPOB through crowd-funding was funnelled to transmission, media, and broadcasting companies in Bulgaria, South Africa, and the UK.

Condemning the report made by the financial unit via his X page, Ejimakor said that somebody was fishing in troubled waters

He said: “It’s incredible to claim that the IPOB (which is LEGAL globally) is funded through sports-betting & crowd-funding. The sports-betting part is false & laughable.

“The crowd-funding part sounds like #GoFundMe which has never happened. Someone is fishing in troubled waters. #FreeMNK.”