“It’s Not About Crying On Live Video” – Daddy Freeze Addresses Mohbad’s Wife, Demands For DNA Test (Video)

Daddy Freeze, a media personality, has confronted Omowunmi, the wife of late artist Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Taking to Instagram Live, he stated that Wunmi’s silence is not helping her husband’s case. He went on to say that it’s about speaking out rather than crying on social media.

Daddy Freeze noted that Wunmi must inform the world what truly happened with Primeboy and Mohbad’s father.

Speaking on behalf of Nigerians, he stated that they are tired.

Addressing disgraced musician Naira Marley and his aide, Sam Larry, he indicated that he supports Nigerians who are dragging them for tormenting Mohbad, but that he does not believe they were involved in his murder.

Freeze concluded that he totally supported the decision to conduct a DNA test on Mohbad’s son.

In his words,

“The silence of Wunmi is not helping this case. It is not about doing live video to cry. She needs to tell us what really happened. Prime boy, Mohbad’s dad, what really happened? Nigerians are tired. If people want to drag Naira and Sam Larry for bully!ng, I agree but on Mohbad’s de*th, they know nothing about it. We were told that MOH punched a Prado glass and had a cut in his hand. Nigerians need to apologize to Naira Marley and Sam Larry. I used to be against The DNA but right now I support that DNA should be done”.

