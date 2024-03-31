“Wizkid Is Still An Upcoming GOAT In Making” – Daniel Regha Declares, Tags Shallipopi An Opportunist (Video)

Daniel Regha, a Twitter media personality, has ignited the internet with a startling revelations regarding award-winning artist Wizkid.

In an interview with Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate for her podcast, Doyin’s Corner, he remarked that Wizkid remains an impending GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

He claimed that Davido is also an upcoming artist, comparing them to Olamide, who he believes has had a greater influence than the duo.

Speaking on Shallipopi, he stated that he does not consider the emerging singer as an artist, but rather as an opportunist who entered the profession for money.

He went on to say that if Ayra Starr hadn’t been signed to Don Jazzy’s record label, Mavins, she would not have had as much of an impact in the industry.

Regarding Grammy singer Tyla, he remarked that her hit song, Water, is a song for Ogbanje.

In his words,

“Wizkid to me, is still a GOAT in the making, forget all the Grammys and the awards.

Olamide for example, has more hits than Wizkid and Davido. He has championed more artists than these two combined. Wizkid is like a GOAT in the making, Davido is also a GOAT in the making.

If Ayra Starr didn’t have someone like Don Jazzy backing her up, I don’t think she would have gone this far.

I don’t see Shallipopi as an artist, I feel like he just jumped into the music industry for a quick cash grab. I haven’t seen him release a single of music. Look at the songs that are winning Grammys now like Tyla -Water, that is a song for Ogbanje”.

