Liquorose Marks 29th Birthday With Stunning Pictures

Reality TV actress Afije Rose Omokhoa, also known as Liquorose, made headlines with breathtaking pictures as she celebrated her 29th birthday.

Liquorose, a professional dancer took to her verified Instagram page to celebrate her new age with stunning photos with the caption, “It’s my birthday”

Having entered Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) season six as one of the 26 participants, Liquorose, who was born on March 31, 1995, first gained notoriety in 2021.

As she celebrated her special day, admirers and well-wishers flocked to social media page to offer their best wishes.

See some reactions on her post,

@Denatureboii: “Happy birthday beautiful rose 🌹 may the good Lord continue to shine His face and grace upon you and all that concerns you now and beyond bigger stronger and better you I pray. Happy birthday once again and happy Easter!!”

@olusegun04: “Happy Birthday to Liquorose! It’s a special day to celebrate you and all the amazing things you’ve accomplished in your life. May your day be filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Cheers to another year of happiness and success!.’

@Sonicpsalm91: “Happy birthday 🎁🎂🎉🍾🎊my beautiful and talented fave, wishing you happiness and all round blessings.”

@Stellanick87913: “Happy birthday! Roseline 🌹 😍 I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always.”

@Bigfishdaily_: “Wow you look stunning 🤩, happy birthday to my unproblematic fave, keep being the amazing you. Love you bunches.”

@paul228568: “Happy birthday to the most amazing queen You bring so much joy and inspiration to my life through your work, and I’m so grateful to be a fan. Wishing you a day as beautiful as you are, May all your dreams come true and may your year be filled with love, success, and happiness.”

