Portable Bedridden With Mysterious Illness, Begs Fans For Prayers

Portable Omolalomi, a controversial street musician, has begged for prayers after he contracted a disease that has left him immobile.

The singer, who was recently detained for failing to pay for a car, is experiencing health problems just days after being released.

Portable appealed to supporters to pray for him in a video posted on his Instagram story in the early hours of Sunday, emphasising that he was in tremendous agony.

The singer also claimed to be struggling for his life against demonic eyes lurking in the shadows, envious of his fame and career.

He pleaded against untimely death while posting a video of himself on a drip and promised his fans that he will return.

“Pain all over my body somebody pray for me I don’t want to die young. We don’t regret we go hard you can’t be comfortable being you in the mist of people that don’t want you. Be you let the stress go and let the blessings flow. Zazuuu am coming stronger make una help me thank God,” he captioned the video.

In another post, he assured his fans of his fight against the sickness, “No panic I still dey feel pain am alive bobo no go die young.”

SEE POST: