Ajayi Crowther Varsity Student Beaten To Death For Allegedly Stealing Phone



A student of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, has been beaten to death for allegedly stealing a mobile phone belonging to one of them.

A source within the institution told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the students started beating their colleague at around 10 p.m. on Friday after discovering that he was the one who stole a phone.

According to the anonymous source, the student was also said to have transferred a certain amount from the phone to another account.

The source said that the students, enraged by the theft of the phone and the transfer of the money from the account of the owner.

The deceased, the source said, was thrown out of the hostel on Friday evening, and he was discovered to have died early on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the school authorities have announced the expulsion of the students said to have been involved in what they called the ‘fight that led to the death of a fellow student’.

The institution, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Femi Atoyebi, on Saturday evening, denied the reports making the rounds that those involved in the killing were members of a secret cult.

“Contrary to what is trending, the university affirms that there is no cultism in the institution, just as the university has zero tolerance for any sort of anti-societal vices and misconduct.

“It is important to stress that the expelled students do not belong to any cult group,” he said.

Atoyebi said what actually happened was that the deceased was alleged to have stolen a mobile telephone.

He, however, said that instead of reporting the matter to the university management, the expelled students could not control their emotions, adding that their actions led to the unfortunate death of the student.

The spokesperson said that the institution reacted swiftly by handing over all the students involved to the police for investigation, assuring all that justice would be served.

“The university remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a safe, conducive, peaceful and godly atmosphere for learning,” he said.