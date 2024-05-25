Motorists Escape Death As Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fuel tanker has exploded at the Ibafo area of the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, outward of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 7am on Saturday around the Ago Igbala area of the Ibafo LGA.

In a statement made by the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, disclosed that its operatives have put out the burning tanker.

A spokesperson for the FRSC, Florence Okpe, said that no life was lost in the accident.

The statement reads: “The crash occurred at 0657 hrs this morning on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around the Ago Igbala/Ibafo area of Ogun State.

“A total of five persons were involved, all male adults, and fortunately, neither death nor injury were recorded.

“The vehicle involved was an IVECO truck with no number plate on it.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was speed, and the vehicle lost control and crashed. The tanker was loaded with fuel, and no casualties were recorded.

“The rescue operation has come to a conclusion, but traffic managers are still managing the traffic situation caused by the crash.”

Also reacting to the incident, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Anthony Uga, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ota, urged motorists to install speed limit device in their vehicles.

He said: “We are appealing to these drivers to install speed limit devices and safety valves to avoid preventable disasters.

“They should also ensure their tankers are in proper working condition by conducting daily checks before any trip.”