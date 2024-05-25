Edo LP Ward Exco Suspends Party’s National Chairman, Abure Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Labour Party executive council in Arue ward 3, Esan north-east LGA of Edo State has suspended Julius Abure.

It was gathered that the state’s party exco made the suspension’s known on Friday, adding that its National Chairman is allegedly involving in anti-party activities.

Addressing a press conference in Benin yesterday, Patrick Onogbenin, the Chairman of the Esan north-east LGA, said that the decision was reached after rigorous deliberation by members of the ward.

He said: “The state executive council is extremely reluctant to ordinarily adopt this kind of situation but I must tell you that tonight we are very constrained and have no options whatsoever at our disposal to refuse this presentation.

“This is more so when it is indeed coming from the very ward where Barrister Julius Abure originates.

“We therefore find no iota of evidence that has the capacity to prohibit us from agreeing to ratify the suspension.

“On behalf of the state executive committee, we have the suspension ratified.

“Please take notice that you have been suspended from the membership of Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government, Edo State.

“This decision was reached after a rigorous deliberation by members of the ward in consideration of your high-handedness, anti-party activities in the administration of the party and other myriads of allegations of fraud leveled against you which are currently under investigation.”