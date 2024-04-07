The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress says it won’t keep calm until National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure is removed.

According to NLC’s spokesman, Benson Upah, despite the ‘illegal’ national convention that returned Abure to office, the union would never give recognition to his leadership.

Speaking with Punch, he said: “Our position on this matter is clear and has not changed. Abure remains unknown to us. It is not a question of removal. As far as we know, he does not exist.”

This stems from the action of a group of retired workers under the aegis of Lagos Assembly of Labour Veterans and Trade Unionists who called for the resignation of the embattled national chairman of the party and the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, over their contentious leadership struggle.

The Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had expressed displeasure over the manner it conducted the convention in Nnewi, Anambra State, despite his plea for wider consultation.

Upah however said the issue of whether Obi should stay or leave the Party should not be debated, saying the former Governor was free to determine his destiny.

The NLC, he said, cannot stand in the way of the presidential candidate should he decide to defect to another political platform.

“The right of choice is available to Mr Obi. If he chooses to leave the party, that is his preference. We can’t sit in judgment over him on that. But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day. I rest my case on that,” he added.