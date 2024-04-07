No Illegal Fuel Depot Found In Our Facility – Elegushi Beach Mgt. Asks Navy To ‘Correct’ Statement

The management of Elegushi Private Beach, on Saturday, denied claims by the Nigerian Navy that an illegal fuel depot was discovered on the beach facility.

The stance was made during a press briefing, even as they threatened to take legal action if the defamatory statement is not retracted.

Recall that the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, in a statement on Tuesday, said it discovered an illegal fuel depot with about 6,5000 litres of Automative Gasoline Oil in Lekki, and arrested five suspects linked to the illegal activity after credible intelligence was received on suspicious activities that took place at Elegushi Beach.

Reacting, Yusuf Olowo, the beach’s Social Manager, said the spot where the suspects were arrested was not close to the private beach.

“It has come to our attention that our friends in the media mistakenly associated our beach with these illegal activities; however, the arrest was made at a house located at 3 Silverbird Road, Ilasan, Lekki.

“Upon thorough verification, including visitation by our management delegation to the specified location, it has been confirmed that this location does not share any geographical proximity with Elegushi Private Beach.

“The impact of this report, if left uncorrected, could have severe implications not only on our business but also on the trust and safety perceptions of our esteemed guests,” he said.

“Please be informed that we are prepared to take legal action to defend the reputation of Elegushi Private Beach if these corrections are not made promptly.

“We believe it is in our mutual interest to resolve this matter amicably and without recourse to legal proceedings,” Olowo warned.