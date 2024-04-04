Lagos: Navy Uncovers Illegal Depot With 65,000 Ltrs Of Diesel, Nabs Five

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft has uncovered an illegal fuel depot holding approximately 65,000 litres of Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) in Lagos State.

Among the arrested suspects at No. 3 Silverbird Road, Ilasun Lekki, was Ahmed Ariyo, the syndicate leader, and four others found in a private apartment where they conducted their illicit operations.

Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo, the Commander of NNS Beecroft, in a Wednesday statement noted that credible intelligence led to the discovery of suspicious activities at Elegushi Beach, prompting the deployment of NNS Beecroft Quick Response Team on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The illegal fuel depot contains eight storage tanks of 50,000 litres capacity each, laden with about 57,000 litres of AGO; a tanker laden with about 7,000 litres; a bus with 30 jerry cans laden with about 1,500 litres. The total product discovered is about 65,000 litres of AGO which is estimated to be about N89 million based on the current price of AGO N1,350.

“While estimating the total capacity of the storage facility found in the apartment, the eight storage tanks if filled to capacity with AGO will be about 400,000 litres which is approximately N500 million.”

The Commodore also disclosed that the suspects possibly got the products through “pipeline vandalism, illegal vendors at sea as well as other illegal means along the coastline.”