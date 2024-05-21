Fubara: Withdraw From Politics Of Madness Wike Is Playing — Edwin Clark To Ganduje, Damagum

Convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, says National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and Umar Damagum, acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should caution former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers against destabilising the State.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have been at loggerheads over the political structure of the State since 2023.

In an open letter to Ganduje and Damagum on Monday, Clark said they must not support Wike in his ongoing feud with Fubara.

The elder statesman said: “I know both of you are fully aware and involved in the political crisis in Rivers State which is caused by Wike, who is controlling the two parties in Rivers State, particularly the PDP.

“I strongly advise both of you to withdraw from the madness of politics of Rivers State to avoid the dangerous crisis facing Rivers State, one of the most important states producing the resources used to sustain the economy of this country.

“I hope you do not forget that the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the deep seaport of Onne are very well established in Rivers state.

“The support given to Nyesom Wike by both party chairmen has made him courageous enough to intimidate and anger the Rivers State Governor and Government, and this is seen as an act to overthrow the duly elected governor, which is criminal.

“I am therefore appealing to you, in the interest of peace and stability in Nigeria, to disassociate yourselves from the diabolical and mischievous plan by Wike for no just cause to bring down the government of his successor, Governor Fubara.

“I strongly advise both of you to retrace your steps and take charge of your political parties in Rivers State and not leave it for Wike, who is neither PDP nor APC.”