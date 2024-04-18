‘Set Up Disciplinary Committee To Investigate Wike, Those Who Have Hijacked PDP For Selfish Gains’ — Clark Advises

Edwin Clark, elder statesman and Ijaw leader, has called for creation of a disciplinary committee that will probe the anti-party activities of Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State and others whose roles led to the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 polls.

He further described Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory as the greatest enemy of the PDP, who has been manipulating it, with an intent of destroying the Party.

This is as the Party plans to hold its National Executive Committee meeting today.

According to the former Federal Commissioner for Information, Wike must be dealt with decisively, with a disciplinary committee made up a strong people with resilience to resist pecuniary gains.

In a Wednesday statement titled, “As the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meets: A Poser- PDP: To be or not to be?,” the South South leader also called for the immediate dissolution of the present NWC of the PDP.

The leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum furthered that after the dissolution of the NWC, an acting National Chairman should be appointed in accordance with the Constitution of the party, adding that there was a precedence during the tenure of Prince Uche Secondus, who was still in court, when the party appointed another Acting National Chairman.

According to the Leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, PDP should immediately revisit the on-line registration of its members as it was initiated by the then National Chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, to save the party from depending on individuals, just as he said that some overzealous members of the party have hijacked it for their selfish gains.

He opined that if former Vice President and Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is made the candidate for 2027 elections, PDP will collapse as Nigeria’s second principal Party.

His words: “I know that many people who read this article will say to themselves that they thought Chief Edwin Clark said he has retired from active and partisan politics. Yes, I said I have resigned from partisan and active politics. But it was one of the famous philosophers Aristotle, who said “Man is by nature a political animal.” He went on to narrate that because no human can flourish on their own, there is a natural tendency of man to partner with their fellow men.

“And one of these partnerships is that relating to polis, which is the Greek word for community; from where is derived political partnership. Therefore, for as long as Almighty God keeps me alive, both physically and mentally, I will continue to speak on governance and political matters, especially when it is tending to adversely affect our nation.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was set up by leaders of like mind who assembled in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on 28th July, 1998, to work together “for the speedy restoration of democracy, achievement of national reconciliation”, amongst others. Some of us joined immediately the idea of such an egalitarian political party was enunciated, because we felt that was what our dear country needed and still needs.

“But what has happened today? Some overzealous members of the party have hijacked it for their selfish gains. Some of us have been shouting and warning against this. I recall that in order to avoid “money bags” taking over the party, instead of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, as provided by its Constitution, a one-time National Chairman of the party, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor of Enugu State, during his tenure, proposed in accordance with the party’s provisions, payment of membership dues by all members with which the party will be run. He denounced the issue of deep pockets taking over the party when in his acceptance speech in 2010 stated “Needless to say, we need money to prosecute our elections but I can assure you that Ghana-Must-Go bags will not be needed at the National Secretariat of PDP in order to win primary elections. There will be no room for cash-and-carry democracy in the PDP because it is the bane of true democracy.

”My sincere advice to the members of the party’s NWC which is composed of notable politicians, is that they should be courageous enough to: Set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the anti-party activities, particularly the roles played by some members which led to the failure of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

“To dissolve the existing NEC of the party for their anti-party activities;

“To appoint an Acting National Chairman in accordance with the Constitution of the party. This was what happened during the tenure of Uche Secondus, who was still in court, when the party appointed another Acting National Chairman.

“The party should immediately revisit the on-line registration of its members as it was initiated by the then National Chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, to save the party from depending on individuals, because as they say, he who pays the piper, dictates the tune.”

The statement added that: “Rumours have it that Atiku is already preparing for the 2027 presidential election. If this is allowed, PDP will collapse as the second principal party in the country today. While no one is contesting his right of contesting or indicating interest for the presidency of the country as many times as he wishes, which as the last count is up to five times, he should also know that fair play is the bedrock of the game.

“Another person that also seems to be holding or going for the jugular of the PDP, is Barr. Nyesom Wike. Honestly, I lack words to describe his actions. The nearest description I can give for his actions is political androgynous, he is neither in PDP or APC. He seems simply acquisitive, and the greatest enemy of PDP, manipulating it, with an intent of destroying it.

“Most of us supported Barr. Wike in his agitation against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. But he has gone too far in causing tragedy in PDP. His anti party activities must be dealt with decisively, by setting up a strong disciplinary committee made up a strong people with resilience to resist pecuniary gains, who are courageous to investigate his activities, and that of any other person/persons suspected to engage in anti-party activities. The seeming contest for the soul of the PDP between himself and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not only ridiculous but a negation of the ideals for founding the party.

“Even though Nyesom Wike, had a good case considering what transpired during the last presidential primary election of the PDP, he has crossed the red line. Today, he is dancing naked in the market. He regards himself as the leader of both the PDP and APC in Rivers State, and that is why I described him as someone who can be referred as a political androgynous; an acquisitive person. Wike used his influence on APC National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, to set up a caretaker committee of the party in Rivers State under the leadership of Mr. Tony Okocha, a position he, Mr. Okocha, sees as an opportunity to deride, harass and attempt to humiliate an elected Executive Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara.

“The story is the same in PDP in the State; where Barr. Wike recently removed the State Chairman, and recommended him for a federal appointment. Now, with his control of PDP and APC in Rivers State, he has appointed some APC members as caretaker committee members of the party in Rivers State.

“Is Nyesom Wike only waiting for the appropriate time to destroy the PDP and become a full fledge member of the APC? It is alleged that it is the same Barr. Wike who sponsored the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to defect from the PDP to the APC, using the National Secretary of the Party, who was in court as the reason and that PDP has split.

“Even though these members in accordance with constitutional provisions have lost their seats in the House as a result of their defection to another party when there was no crisis in the party on which platform they were elected, Wike is retaining them with the support of Mr President, to the extent of threatening to impeach the Executive Governor, Siminalaye Fubara.

” I will, at this juncture, like to repeat the question I asked in the book I am writing on PDP, ‘Whither PDP: to be or not to be?’. The inordinate ambition of Their Excellencies Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Barr, Nyesom Wike, to be president of the country, will kill the party. These two seem to prefer to use their personal funds to establish their leadership, not because of their love for the party. PDP wake up! This is a clarion call.

“It is true that for some time the party had no funds, particularly the time between Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff. Nyesom Wike was the only Governor who financially supported the party. Again, in his usual manner, he insulted and humiliated the party. He dared them not to hold the party convention in Port Harcourt. The party kowtowed to him. Even after that, he continued to harass and intimidate the party. For instance, he sponsored Uche Secondus to be the national chairman of the party against the wishes of most other members. The same Barr. Wike later on instigated and sponsored the removal of Uche Secondus, two months before the party’s National Convention.

“Barr. Wike’s engagement in brash politics seems to be affecting members of the party including the party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum and the National Secretary, who take instructions from Barr. Wike. Hence, the sixty members on the platform of the party in the House of Representatives, are calling for the resignation and or removal of the Acting National Chairman.”