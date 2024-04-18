Army Detains Soldiers Involved In Cable Theft At Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, ordered the arrest of two soldiers implicated in the theft of armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos State.

Major Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, while assuring transparency, stated that if the soldiers are found guilty after due process, they will face legal consequences.

In a statement titled ‘Alleged Involvement of Soldiers in Theft at Dangote Refinery,’ Nwachukwu expressed deep concern over the reported incident, emphasizing that such criminal behaviour contradicts the values and standards of the Nigerian Army.

The statement disclosed that the apprehended soldiers are currently in custody, with initial findings indicating their alleged collaboration with a civilian contractor named Mr. Smart.

Smart purportedly engaged the soldiers to retrieve armoured cables left on the refinery premises, only to abandon them when confronted by security personnel.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Army is deeply concerned about the alleged involvement of two of its personnel in a reported case of theft at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Our Restraint To Provocation Not Sign Of Weakness — EFCC Reacts As Ododo Helps Bello ‘Escape’ From Residence

“This act of criminality, which was prevented by the proactive intervention of vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty at the refinery, is totally unacceptable and highly regrettable. It does not, therefore, represent the ethics and values of the NA. The two suspects have been identified and are currently under custody.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the two suspects were hired by a civilian contractor simply identified as Mr Smart, who claimed he wanted to recover some armoured cables he had left behind on the refinery’s premises. Unknown to the soldiers, the said contractor, sensing trouble as they approached the security post, excused himself from the vehicle and bolted away, leaving them behind.”

Onyema added that further investigation was underway to determine the extent of the soldiers’ involvement in the matter.

He said, “Further investigations are ongoing to fully ascertain the depth of culpability of the apprehended soldiers. Additionally, the stolen cables have been recovered and are in safe custody.

“The NA is working closely with the management of the Dangote Refinery to ensure a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident.

“The NA wishes to reassure the general public that appropriate disciplinary measures would be meted out to the culprits, as no act of criminality will be condoned amongst its personnel.”