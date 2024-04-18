Insecurity: Those Threatening Nigeria’s Sovereignty Will Have Themselves To Blame — Tinubu

Criminals who seek to threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty will “have a price to pay,” says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu disclosed this when he hosted leaders of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

As revealed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu highlighted the progress made so far in safeguarding the country’s territory and sovereignty.

“I am irrevocably committed to the unity of Nigeria and constitutional democracy. Constitutional democracy is reflected greatly here since we assumed office,.

“What we face now is the challenge of terrorism. Security of life and property is very necessary for development. I can tell you we are achieving success. We have degraded terrorism to a level that they cannot threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria any longer.

“Banditry and kidnapping will be defeated. And there is no payment of ransom whatsoever. We are taking the battle to them.

“We are getting results more rapidly than before. We are working hard on intelligence gathering. Those who think they can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria will have themselves to blame. They have a price to pay. And we are not going to relent,” Ngelale quoted Tinubu as saying.

While thanking the delegation led by Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, for their prayers and support, the President assured that he would not relent in his resolve to advance Nigeria.

He added that his administration is resolute on achieving economic stability in a fair and equitable system for all Nigerians.

“God bless Nigeria. God bless our unity; our diversity must bring prosperity for all for the sake of Nigeria,” he said.