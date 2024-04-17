“Ignore Those Agitating For Yoruba Nation” – Ooni Of Ife To Nigerians

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has reacted to Yoruba nation agitators who attacked the Oyo State government building last week.

On Tuesday, he advised Nigerians to ignore them because they crave publicity.

He also stated that the agitators do not reflect the interests of the Yoruba people.

Speaking when he received audience members of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, who paid him a courtesy visit at his lodge in Eko Hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos to inform him of the sixth annual Omoluwabi festival, which will hold on April 27- 28, 2024, in Ile Ife and the grand finale on May 1, 2024, in Lagos at LTV 8 Blue Roof, the monarch commended the president of the Yoruba Council, Aare Oladotun Hassan, for promoting Yoruba culture and extolling the good virtues Yoruba are known for.

He said: “We should not give those people relevance, they are achieving their aims just to seek attention,we are having challenges here and there in the country, this administration is really trying her best.

“Under President Bola Tinubu, he is doing very well, he is doing exceptionally well, by trying to fix the economy,we should give him benefit of doubt and also to engage people, very important we should be engaging people to talk to others about success recorded by the government in power.

“For us, we will continue to uphold and support the government, to support the president to ensure everything he does is to our advantage not as a race, but to our advantage as a nation, irrespective of where you come from Yoruba land or anywhere.”

Speaking about the significance of holding Omoluwabi Day, the organization’s president, Mr Hassan, stated that the goal is to revive the rapidly fading Yoruba morals and values and instill them in the youth.

READ MORE: Naira Abuse: Portable Begs EFCC After Spraying Money, Tells Fans To Get Bank Accounts

He said: “Yoruba Council Worldwide is registered organisation with Corporate Affairs Commission with vocal point of promotion of Yoruba cradles Omoluwabi ethos, National development, ensuring due dividend of democracy.

“The organisation was established 18th March 1999,just celebrating the sixth edition of world omoluwabi day.

it is a unique day, every May 1 declared by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi and late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the late Alaafin of Oyo. We receive countless of support from all the monarcs in Yoruba land, and this to us is an engagement and conversation to rekindle that Omoluwabi ethos that is fast dying in our society.”