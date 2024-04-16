Naira Abuse: Portable Begs EFCC After Spraying Money, Tells Fans To Get Bank Accounts

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to forgive him for spraying money on his admirers.

In a recent live Instagram broadcast on Tuesday, April 16, he urged his admirers to open bank accounts and stated that he would only make transfers from now on.

This is coming after crossdresser Idris Okuneye, commonly known as Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months in prison for a Naira mutilation violation.

Speaking in Yoruba, Portable in the live chat said: “I didn’t deface the Naira.

“I help a lot of people, after God na government, please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money.

“My fans, if I no longer spray money, after God na government, no more spraying of money.

”If it’s about money, open bank accounts, and let’s make transfers.”