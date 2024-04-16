EFCC Set To Arraign Cubana Chief Priest On Wednesday For Naira Abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a three-count charge against prominent Instagram personality Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira during a social gathering in violation of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

On Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, Cubana Chief Priest will be charged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

A copy of the accusation was obtained by Channels Television, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the prosecutor for the EFFC, submitted it on April 4th along with seven other attorneys who were representing the chairman of the Commission.

In Count 1, it was alleged, “that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In Count 3, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

This is coming few days after the EFCC arraigned controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, on similar allegations and sentenced him to six months in jail.