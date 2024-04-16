Iran Won’t Go Scot-Free – Israeli Army Chief Vows

The Israeli army has warned that Iran won’t go unpunished following the series of missiles launched over the weekend.

Iran had launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for an attack on its consulate in Syria, killing some generals on April 1.

Most of the projectiles shot at Israel were, however, intercepted by the Israeli defence system with support from the United States and other countries.

However, Israel’s Army spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Monday, said “Iran will not get (off) scot-free with this aggression.”

Hagari spoke while addressing journalists at the Julis military base while displaying the remains of an intercepted missile.

“We will not allow this aggression in the region,” Hagari said.

According to him, even as the world was talking about the “nuclear threat from Iran,” the Islamic Republic was “building a conventional threat, meaning to create a ring of fire across Israel.”

Meanwhile, senior figures in Iran have continued to warn Israel against retaliating to its weekend’s missiles and drone attacks.

A senior spokesperson for Iran’s military warned the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany to stop supporting Israel.

Brig Gen Abolfazl Shekarchi, as reported by Islamic Republic News Agency, said there will be an even stronger response from Iran if Israel retaliates to the strikes at the weekend.

“We remind the heads of state of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to stop supporting the declining child-killing terrorist regime of Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that it is not a warmonger and does not seek to spread the war.

“The response will be stronger if the regime carries out a more severe aggressive act.

Overnight a senior official told Al Jazeera that Iran had a broad range of options to use against Israel, adding that “its bullying and madly taken behavior towards Iran will not work.”