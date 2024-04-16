Kano Anti-Corruption Agency Files Fresh Charges Against Ganduje

The Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission has said that it has filed fresh charges of corruption and maladministration against ex-governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

It was gathered that the commission’s chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, revealed that, investigations uncovered the diversion of N51.3 billion from local government funds to unauthorized individuals during Ganduje’s tenure.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, Magaji alleged that the last administration, under the leadership of Ganduje, withdrew N1 billion monthly from state coffers before its tenure ended in May 2023, for road renovation, but diverted to Bureau de Change operators instead.

He also cited a case involving N4 billion transferred to an agricultural company from Kano’s consolidated revenue account.

Magaji said: “What is happening now is a tip of the iceberg. As I am talking to you, we are investigating a case whereby N51.3bn local government funds were directly taken from the government coffers (and) sent to other individuals, and we traced it to people.

READ MORE: Kano Ward Exco Suspends APC Chairman Ganduje Over Corruption Allegations

“We have filed a series of cases. We have a case whereby N1bn in April last year (2023) was removed from government coffers under the allocation of renovating 30 roads in the metropolis, and it was taken away and sent to Bureau de Change.

“We have a case of N4bn whereby it was sent from the consolidated revenue account of Kano State to an agricultural company. All these cases are before the court.”