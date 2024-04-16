Kaduna Assembly Constitutes Committee To Investigate Expenditure, Projects Under El-Rufai

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has set up a committee to examine financial transactions, loans, grants and project under the administration of immediate past Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Committee, tasked with looking at books from 2015 to 2023 was set up on Tuesday at the plenary held at the Lord Lugard Legislative Complex in Kaduna.

The panel was mandated to invite notable personalities including the former Speakers of the 8th and 9th Assembly, Commissioners of finance, former Managing Directors of Kaduna markets, and Commissioners of Budget and Planning, among others.

The legislative panel would also investigate El-Rufai’s top associate and senior counselor on investment Jimi Lawal.

Recall that on March 30, Governor Uba Sani, said his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

Speaking during a town hall meeting, Sani also said he has not borrowed “a kobo in the last nine months”.

He, however, said the huge debt burden is eating deep into the state’s share of the monthly federation allocation.