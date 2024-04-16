‘You’re Cheating FG’ — Keyamo Vows To Clampdown On Private Jet Owners Running Commercial Operations

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that the Federal Government is set to arrest and sanction illegal flights and non-certified personnel.

Keyamo who disclosed this in an April 14 interview on Channels Television, said the Federal Government has received credible information about them and would not hesitate to persecute them.

According to him, new private jet owners approach aviation regulators to request approval to use their aircraft to fly family or friends, however, after obtaining the required licence, they begin commercial flights.

“And we give them very low fee paydays. The moment you give them, they begin to carry passengers all over Nigeria, doing six or eight flights a day. And nobody checked them before I came.

“This is a notice to them on camera. I am coming for them. I am coming for them because the president has given us marching orders. We are not going to allow this to happen.

“First of all, in terms of the regulation, tracking them, making sure passengers that you carry are safe, regulating them and all that is low. Secondly, you are cheating the federal government. It is economic sabotage and I’m not going to allow that to happen.

“So people who are even my friends or friends of Mr. President, we are going to come hard on all of them, ground their planes, withdraw their licences and come very hard on them.

“We are not going to allow that to happen. And I’m about to do something on that, and guess what? I’m tying it down to the issue of training and retraining because it’s in most of these private aircraft you now see those people who have not gone for their normal routine training, they are the ones flying them (private aircraft).

“We have a complicity within the system. People who are also supposed to check and carry out sting operations on them do not,” Keyamo said.

He furthered that he has received intelligence on persons involved, adding that in a matter of weeks, his ministry will go fish them out.