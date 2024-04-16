Yul Edochie Shades AY Makun Over Failed Marriage

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has criticised comedian AY Makun for his failed marriage.

He made remarks about his broken marriage and his burnt mansion.

Along with attacking trolls who wish him and his family harm in exchange for likes and followers, Yul claimed that karma would catch them.

READ MORE: Bbnaija Star Praise Nelson Graduates From School After 10 years

He took to Instagram and wrote:

“Their own house dey burn oo. Wahala dey their house, dem never fix am. But they’re busy judging another man, telling him how to fix his own house. Dey form saint for social media. Just to look good and get followers & likes. Nonsense People.”

Captioning the post he wrote,

“Mind your business, una no gree. You want to destroy another man’s life, you want to destroy another man’s family, you want to destroy another man’s career. Bcos of family matter wey no concern you. Your own family you never fix am oo. Wicked people. Whatever you wish me is what you’re wishing yourself. KARMA is coming for all of you.”