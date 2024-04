Let This Day Be Dedicated To Mohbad – Wunmi Aloba Writes As She Marks Birthday, Requests For Prayers

Wunmi, the widow of late Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad, is celebrating her birthday and has sent a message to her loved ones all over the world.

She wrote a statement on her Instagram story section requesting that instead of celebrating her on her birthday, they should rather dedicate the day to her late partner.

The single mother advised her followers to honour her late husband’s life and offer prayers for his eternal rest.

In her post, she stated that the late singer was not only her partner, but also her best friend and gist partner.

Wunmi Aloba went on to say that late Mohbad gave her the best birthday gift, her son.

She wrote …

“THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN MANY YEARS THAT I’LL BE CELEBRATING MY BIRTHDAY WITHOUT MY HUSBAND PROMISE! HE WAS NOT JUST MY HUSBAND. BUT ALSO MY BEST FRIEND. CONFIDANT. GIST PARTNER AND MORE. TODAY. ALL I WANT FOR MY BIRTHDAY IS FOR HIS FANS ACROSS THE WORLD TO CELEBRATE THE LIFE HE LIVED. I BEG YOU ALL TO SAY A PRAYER FOR THE SPIRIT OF ILERIOLUWA! WHETHER YOU CHOOSE TO PRAY SILENTLY IN YOUR HEART OR POST HIS PICTURE ON YOUR PROFILE. I ASK THAT YOU SINCERELY PRAY FOR THE SOUL OF ILERIOLUWA. LET THIS DAY BE DEDICATED TO HIM. RATHER THAN TO ME. BECAUSE MOH HAS GIVEN ME THE BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT BEFORE HE WAS SNATCHED FROM ME! HE GAVE ME THE GIFT OF HIMSELF THROUGH OUR SON. LIAM. A CHILD THAT I WILL LOVE AND CHERISH TILL THE END OF TIME. PLEASE CELEBRATE MOHBAD.”