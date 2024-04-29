Wizkid Tags Don Jazzy An ‘Influencer’ After Ridicule By Ladipoe

Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, a Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, has taken aim at music mogul Don Jazzy in response to criticism directed at him by Mavin signee Ladipoe.

Ladipoe, a rapper, had recently mocked Wizkid for making the controversial “hip hop is dead” declaration.

“Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artists go through their own,” Ladipoe wrote via X.

On Monday morning, a fan brought Wizkid’s attention to the shade, but the Starboy CEO responded, “lol never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer.” Next.”

He also retweeted two tweets that indicated he was referring to Don Jazzy as a social media influencer.

See the interaction below,