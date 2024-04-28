Naira Value Declined Because I Was Out Of Country, I’m Back To Continue Where I Stopped – Odumeje

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a prominent, self-styled Onitsha-based preacher known as Odumeje, has stated that he will stop the naira’s further decline against the dollar.

Odumeje revealed this at the airport upon his arrival from London on Saturday.

The preacher travelled to the UK earlier this month to host a comedy show.

He Had frequently boasted that he possesses a plethora of spiritual talents, which he distributes on a regular basis to address societal challenges.

He previously claimed that he was behind the naira’s appreciation with one of his powers, when the currency rose 12 percent against the dollar in early April, following a 14 percent increase in March.

On Friday, the naira depreciated to N1,320 per dollar on the parallel market.

At the official window, the local currency depreciated by 2.24 percent to N1,339.23 against the dollar on Friday, from N1,309.88 on April 25.

However, Odumeje declared that, as usual, he has returned to halt the naira’s decline.

“This is Indaboski Bahose. The war and the battle. A man full of power and activities. The only man who tells you ‘I will bring down the dollar’ and gets it done. When I left the country, dollar began to rise; now, I am back, I will continue where I stopped,” Odumeje said.