My Family Distribute Electricity To Most Of Nigeria, We Have Four Power Plants – Davido Spills

Famous artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently made an audacious claim that his family helps to distribute electricity to a large area of Nigeria.

According to him, his family controls four power facilities that provide a large portion of Nigeria’s energy.

On the American podcast ‘business Untitled,’ Davido discussed his family business and personal investments.

He said, “I once tried to go into cryptocurrency because Nigeria is big on crypto. Apart from that, me and my family have like four power plants worth a lot of money. We distribute energy to most of Nigeria.

“My wife is into culinary. We are trying to start a restaurant for her. But my main business is what I love; my music.”