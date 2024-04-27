American School Has Refunded $760k Of Yahaya Bello’s Children’s Fees — EFCC Reveals

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the American International School Abuja (AISA) has refunded the amount taken from Kogi State coffers used in paying tuition fees for the children of Yahaya Bello, former Governor of the State.

According to the anti-graft agency, Bello paid $760,910 in advance as fees for five of his children in grade levels 2 to 8 at the school.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s spokesperson, informed TheCable on Saturday morning.

“The money has been paid into public account,” he said.

Recall that the school said $845,852 was paid in tuition “since the 7th of September 2021 to date”.

AISA said the sum to be refunded is $760,910, because it had deducted educational services already rendered.

“Please forward to us an official written request, with the authentic banking details of the EFCC, for the refund of the above-mentioned funds as previously indicated as part of your investigation into the alleged money laundering activities by the Bello family.

“Since the 7th September 2021 to date, $845,852.84 (Eight Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two US Dollars and eighty four cents) in tuition and other fees has been deposited into our Bank account.

“We have calculated the net amount to be transferred and refunded to the State, after deducting the educational services rendered as $760,910.84. (Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ten US Dollars and Eighty Four cents).

“No further additional fees are expected in respect of tuition as the students’ fees have now been settled until they graduate from ASIA,” the school had said in a letter to the Commission.

Bello has faced persistent allegations of corruption over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud.