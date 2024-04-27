EFCC’s Olukoyede Appoints Chief of Staff, 14 Directors



Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has appointed Michael Nzekwe as his Chief of Staff.

Nzekwe was the commander of the Ilorin zonal command and a course one officer.

Olukoyede, in a restructuring move, also upgraded all the zonal commands of the EFCC to departments and appointed 14 new directors.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s spokesperson, said the security unit of the agency has been upgraded to a department with a chief security officer at the helm.

“To this effect, 14 new directors have been appointed to head each of the zonal commands.

“Additionally, to bolster and fortify the security architecture of the commission, the security unit of the EFCC has been upgraded to a department with a seasoned officer appointed as director, security and chief security officer.

“A new department has also been created in the executive chairman’s office and it is headed by former Makurdi zonal commander of the EFCC, Mr. Friday Ebelo who also doubles as director and coordinator, special duties at the corporate headquarters of the commission,” Oyewale said in a statement at the weekend.

Nzekwe, a lawyer and an investigator, has served in various departments in the anti-graft agency — including legal and prosecution, operations (now department of investigations), internal affairs (now department of ethics and integrity), Servicom, and asset forfeiture.