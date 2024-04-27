Forex: EFCC Arrests 34 Suspected Illegal Currency Speculators In Abuja



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 34 suspected currency speculators for alleged foreign exchange (forex) fraud.

The crackdown was carried out by the EFCC’s Taskforce on Currency mutilation, Dollarization of the Economy and Forex Malpractice,

The speculators were arrested on Friday, April 26, 2024 in a sting operation following credible intelligence about illegal sales of dollars at the Wuse Zone 4 area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Dele Oyewale, EFCCs Spokesman, in a statement gave the names of the suspects as: Usman Mohammed, Abdullahi Nasir, Abubakar Saleh, Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim, Abubakar Ghadafi, Muktar Usman, Umar Abubakar Abba, Yakubu Sani, Aminu Abubakar, Muhammed Suleman Abara, Yusuf Tahir, Usman Lawal, Usman Lawal, Usman Umar and Amina Garba Rola.

READ ALSO: Katsina Police Nab 16 Suspects For Rape, Kidnapping (Pictures)

The statement listed the other suspects as: Muhammed Aliyu, Murtala Haruna, Sani Mohammed, Umar Farouk, Muhammed Sagiuru, Aminu Salisu, Lawal Bello, Munzali Hashim, Jamilu Suleiman, Mustapha Umar, Mubarak Tanimu, Adamu Garba, Mohammed Usman, Bello Musa, Saleh Mohammed Naseer, Zaharadeen Yau, Musa Umaru Adamu, Usman Machido and Abdulaziz Abubakar Abba.

Oyewale said “Their arrest came on the heels of the EFCC’s consistent efforts to sanitise and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

“They will soon be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations”